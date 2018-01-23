January 24 2018
|
Shevat, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Trump to speak soon with Turkey's Erdogan on Syria offensive

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 21:32




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will speak by phone soon with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to raise US concerns about Turkey's offensive against Kurdish forces in northwest Syria, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

The official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said Turkish officials have sent "conflicting signals" about the scope of the offensive against the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG in Syria’s Afrin region.

"We're going to have to see how this develops on the ground. But our message has been unified. We would appreciate it and we would urge them to limit the incursion as much as possible," the official said.

The official said the call would take place soon. A separate official said Trump planned to speak with Erodgan on Wednesday.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 24, 2018
3 killed, 11 injured in West Bank car crash

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    9 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut