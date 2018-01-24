January 25 2018
Shevat, 9, 5778
Trump urges Turkey to limit military actions in Syria

By REUTERS
January 24, 2018 22:21




Breaking news.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump urged Turkey to curtail its military operations in Syria and avoid risk of conflict with American forces, in a call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the White House said.

"President Trump relayed concerns that escalating violence in Afrin, Syria, risks undercutting our shared goals in Syria," the White House said in a statement. "He urged Turkey to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties and increases to displaced persons and refugees."


January 25, 2018
14 Palestinians arrested overnight by security forces

By JPOST.COM STAFF

