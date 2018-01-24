Trump urges Turkey to limit military actions in Syria

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump urged Turkey to curtail its military operations in Syria and avoid risk of conflict with American forces, in a call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the White House said.



"President Trump relayed concerns that escalating violence in Afrin, Syria, risks undercutting our shared goals in Syria," the White House said in a statement. "He urged Turkey to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties and increases to displaced persons and refugees."



