Turkey, Iraq to carry out joint operation against Kurdish militants

Turkey and Iraqi central government in Baghdad will carry out a joint operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying on Thursday.



The cross-border operation may start after Iraq holds parliamentary elections scheduled for May, broadcaster CNN Turk quoted Cavusoglu as saying.



Cavusoglu also said Turkey's offensive into northern Syria's Afrin region, which it launched on Jan. 20 against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, will be completed by May.



Share on facebook Share on twitter