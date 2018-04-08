April 08 2018
Nisan, 23, 5778
Turkey condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria's Douma

By REUTERS
April 8, 2018 15:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkey condemned the use of chemical weapons in Douma, a rebel-held town in Syria's eastern Ghouta, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"We strongly condemn the attack, which there is strong suspicion was carried out by the regime, whose record on use of chemical weapons is known by the international community," the ministry said.

A chemical attack on a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta has killed dozens of people, medical services reported, and Washington said the reports - if confirmed - would demand an immediate international response.


