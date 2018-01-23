January 23 2018
Shevat, 7, 5778
Turkey detains 42 over online comments on Syria operation

By REUTERS
January 23, 2018 10:59




ISTANBUL - Turkish police arrested 42 people including a pro-Kurdish politician overnight for "spreading terrorist propaganda" on social media about Turkey's military operation against a Kurdish militia in Syria, state media reported on Tuesday.

The police raids, which state-run Anadolu news agency said were focused on the Western province of Izmir, brought the number of such detentions to around 70 since "Operation Olive Branch" was launched at the weekend.

The incursion into the Afrin region targets the US-backed Syrian Kurdish YPG, viewed by Ankara as a terrorist group and an extension of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought an insurgency in Turkey's largely Kurdish southeast since 1984.


