Turkey dismisses over 2700 from public servant jobs over 'terror' links

ISTANBUL - Turkey said on Sunday that 2,756 people were dismissed from their jobs in public institutions including soldiers, teachers and ministry personnel over links to "terror" organizations.



The dismissed personnel were found to be members of, or linked to, "terror" groups, structures and entities that act against national security, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.



Some 50,000 people have been arrested since a failed putsch in July last year and about 150,000 have been dismissed or suspended from their posts, including soldiers, police, teachers and public servants, over alleged links with the movement of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.







