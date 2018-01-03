January 03 2018
|
Tevet, 16, 5778
|
Turkey says Netanyahu and Trump supporting Iran protests

By REUTERS
January 3, 2018 12:30




ANKARA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump are supporting the anti-government protests in Iran, Turkey's foreign minister was quoted as saying by broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was also cited as saying that Turkey was against foreign interventions in Iran.

Cavusoglu said Turkey had not made any assurances to the United States in the resolution of a months-long row which had led to the two countries suspending visa services, CNN Turk said. It said Cavusoglu would meet his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel on Saturday.


