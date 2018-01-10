January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Turkey says all court cases of coup participants to conclude by year-end

By REUTERS
January 10, 2018 12:21




ANKARA - Turkish courts will have ruled on all cases of suspects who allegedly took part in failed coup attempt by the end of this year, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

Yildirim told a justice conference in Ankara that cases related to the July 2016 attempted putsch could be divided into two groups - those involving individuals who allegedly participated directly in the coup and those who are accused of indirect involvement. He said the former cases would be all concluded by the end of 2018.


