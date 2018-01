ISTANBUL - Turkish airstrikes struck 108 targets belonging to Kurdish militants, the army said in a statement on Saturday, hours after it launched an operation against a US-backed Kurdish militia in Syria's Afrin province.



The Turkish military did not say whether the targets were all in Syria's Afrin's province.



A Reuters cameraman at the border with Syria earlier reported seeing warplanes fly overheard, carrying out strikes on the Syrian side.



