January 10 2018
|
Tevet, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Turkey summons Russia, Iran envoys over Syrian de-escalation zone

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 19:26




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkey summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to complain about what it said was Syrian government forces' violation of the borders of the Idlib de-escalation zone, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Turkey asked the envoys to urge the Syrian government in Damascus to end the border violations, the sources said.

Russia and Iran strongly support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, while Turkey backs some of the groups opposed to him.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 10, 2018
IDF troops search for culprits behind settler rabbi's death

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 15
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 10 - 24
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut