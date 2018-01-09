Turkey summons Russia, Iran envoys over Syrian de-escalation zone

ISTANBUL - Turkey summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran to complain about what it said was Syrian government forces' violation of the borders of the Idlib de-escalation zone, Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Tuesday.



Turkey asked the envoys to urge the Syrian government in Damascus to end the border violations, the sources said.



Russia and Iran strongly support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, while Turkey backs some of the groups opposed to him.



