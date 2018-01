ISTANBUL - Turkey aims to create 30 kilometer (19 miles) "safe zone" as part of its operation in northern Syria's Afrin province, broadcaster HaberTurk said on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.



So far, there were no wounded soldiers on in the operation, HaberTurk cited Yildirim as saying. Separately, the Turkish military confirmed the start of a ground operation in the region.



