April 07 2018
Nisan, 22, 5778
Turkey's Erdogan says France is abetting terrorists

By REUTERS
April 7, 2018 18:35
ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday accused France of abetting terrorists by "hosting them" at the Elysee Palace, amid a diplomatic row between the NATO allies over Paris's support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"France is abetting terrorists by hosting them at the presidential palace... as long as you nurture these terrorists, the West will drown," Erdogan told his supporters in the southwestern province of Denizli.

Last month, Turkey said a French pledge to help stabilize a region of northern Syria controlled by Kurdish-dominated forces amounted to support for terrorism and could make France a "target of Turkey."


