Turkish court orders release of jailed journalist

ISTANBUL - A Turkish penal court ordered the release of a journalist jailed over alleged ties to a failed coup, the private broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Friday.
Sahin Alpay, a journalist in the now defunct Zaman daily, is to be released under judicial control and confinement to his house, CNN Turk said.
Turkey's Constitutional Court had ruled earlier on Friday for a second time that the rights of Alpay had been violated while in custody and had requested his release.
Alpay, who has been in jail for more than a year, was accused of links to terrorist groups and attempting to overthrow the government in a July 2016 coup that killed more than 240 people. He denies the charges.