Turkish court orders release of jailed journalist





ISTANBUL - A Turkish penal court ordered the release of a journalist jailed over alleged ties to a failed coup, the private broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Friday.

Sahin Alpay, a journalist in the now defunct Zaman daily, is to be released under judicial control and confinement to his house, CNN Turk said.Turkey's Constitutional Court had ruled earlier on Friday for a second time that the rights of Alpay had been violated while in custody and had requested his release.Alpay, who has been in jail for more than a year, was accused of links to terrorist groups and attempting to overthrow the government in a July 2016 coup that killed more than 240 people. He denies the charges.