Turkish forces shell Syria's Afrin, try to storm town from north - YPG

Turkish forces shelled the Syrian town of Afrin heavily on thursday evening killing at least 18 people while the Kurdish YPG fighters fought with Turkish and allied forces trying to storm the town, a spokesman to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said on Friday (March 16).



The Turkish army dropped leaflets on northern Syria's Afrin region on Friday, calling on Kurdish fighters to surrender and "trust the justice" of Ankara, the military said. Turkey's military and its rebel allies launched an offensive in the Afrin region nearly two months ago against the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation and extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) that has waged a three-decade insurgency against the state.



