Two explosive devices brought to Gaza fence, IDF says

Two improvised explosive deceives were brought to the fence separating the Gaza Strip and Israel earlier today, the army said in a statement Sunday night. The IDF said earlier Sunday tanks fired at three Palestinians who crossed the border and quickly returned to the enclave.



"Following the earlier report regarding the suspects who infiltrated into Israel through the security fence near the Northern Gaza Strip earlier today, IDF troops located two explosive devices placed by the terrorists at the scene."



The IDF views with great severity any attempt to damage the security fence, as well as security infrastructure, and will not allow the region to become a combat zone," the army said.



