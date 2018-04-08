April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Two explosive devices brought to Gaza fence, IDF says

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 8, 2018 22:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two improvised explosive deceives were brought to the fence separating the Gaza Strip and Israel earlier today, the army said in a statement Sunday night. The IDF said earlier Sunday tanks fired at three Palestinians who crossed the border and quickly returned to the enclave.

"Following the earlier report regarding the suspects who infiltrated into Israel through the security fence near the Northern Gaza Strip earlier today, IDF troops located two explosive devices placed by the terrorists at the scene."

The IDF views with great severity any attempt to damage the security fence, as well as security infrastructure, and will not allow the region to become a combat zone," the army said.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 9, 2018
Hungarian Election Office releases preliminary data; Orbans wins 3rd term

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut