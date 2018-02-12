February 12 2018
Shevat, 27, 5778
UK Foreign Secretary: 'We support Israel's right to defend itself'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 12, 2018 16:17




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Monday released a statement following Saturday's escalation between Israel, Iran and Syria, in which an Iranian drone was shot down over Israeli air space, and the IAF responded by bombing a dozen targets in Syria.

"The United Kingdom is concerned over development's on Israel's border with Syria this weekend. We support Israel's right to defend itself against any incursions into its territory," the statement read. Johnson also expressed the country's concern over Iranian actions, which, he said, "detract from efforts to get a genuine peace process underway."

Johnson also called on Russia to put pressure on the Iranian regime to curb further escalations.

Following the escalation, the EU called on all sides to show restraint. The United States affirmed its support for Israel's "right to defend itself."


