April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
UN Refugee Agency praises deportation deal signed with Israel

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 2, 2018 20:06
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, praised the agreement signed by the Israeli government Monday to allow the deportation of asylum seekers and undocumented migrants in Israel to Western countries and grant temporary residency to others.

"UNHCR appreciates the collaboration with the Government of Israel to find a way out for thousands of Eritreans and Sudanese. This agreement will ensure that protection is provided to those who need it," said Volker Türk, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, who signed the agreement on behalf of UNHCR.

A UNHCR statement also said that vocational training will be provided to asylum seekers for jobs in solar energy, agriculture and irrigation for employment in Israel or abroad.


