UNRWA says it received no official U.S. notice on aid cuts

The United Nations Relief and Works agency, the agency in charge of caring for Palestinian refugees, said Wednesday that it had yet to receive official notice from the US about prospective cuts to funding, following threats to do so by the Trump administration.



“We have had no information from the US administration about any changes to US contributions to UNRWA,” UNRWA Spokesman Chris Gunness said in a phone call with The Jerusalem Post.



S President Donald Trump said in tweets on Tuesday that the United States may withhold future aid payments to Palestinians, accusing them of being "no longer willing to talk peace" with Israel.



The President's tweets follow plans disclosed by his UN ambassador earlier on Tuesday to stop funding a United Nations agency that provides humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees.







