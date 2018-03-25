March 25 2018
|
Nisan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. House Democrats depart for Israel trip

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 25, 2018 04:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a delegation of 10 House Democrats departed for a trip to Israel on Saturday evening. The delegation is also scheduled to visit Jordan, focusing on global security and cooperation.

“There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th Century than the establishment of the State of Israel,” Pelosi said in a press release posted on her website.  “Our delegation is pleased to be able to extend the congratulations of the American people to the people of Israel as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Jewish state this spring.”

In addition to Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ranking Member, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, is also a member of the delegation.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 25, 2018
IDF confirms strike on target in Gaza Strip

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 18 - 27
    Elat
    12 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut