U.S. House Democrats depart for Israel trip

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and a delegation of 10 House Democrats departed for a trip to Israel on Saturday evening. The delegation is also scheduled to visit Jordan, focusing on global security and cooperation.



“There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th Century than the establishment of the State of Israel,” Pelosi said in a press release posted on her website. “Our delegation is pleased to be able to extend the congratulations of the American people to the people of Israel as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Jewish state this spring.”



In addition to Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ranking Member, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, is also a member of the delegation.



