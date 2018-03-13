March 13 2018
Adar, 26, 5778
U.S. House panel ending "interview phase" of Trump-Russia investigation

By REUTERS
March 13, 2018 00:36
WASHINGTON - A senior Republican member of the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Monday the panel had finished conducting interviews in its investigation of Russia and the 2016 US election, and would begin work on a report on its probe.

Representative Mike Conaway, who has been overseeing the investigation, said the committee had found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and the Russians. "We found none," Conaway said in an interview on Fox News Channel.


