U.S.-South Korea military exercises to start next month

By REUTERS
March 20, 2018 03:35
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The United States and South Korea have agreed to resume joint military drills early next month, the Pentagon said, a move that was expected despite US President Donald Trump's planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Seoul and Washington said in January they would delay the annual exercises, known as Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, until after the Olympics and Paralympics held in South Korea, helping to create conditions for a resumption of talks between South and North Korea, which sees the drills as a rehearsal for invasion.

The exercises are expected to begin on April 1, and will be of a "scale similar to that of the previous years," the US military said in a statement late on Monday.

"Our combined exercises are defense-oriented and there is no reason for North Korea to view them as a provocation," Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Logan, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a separate statement.


