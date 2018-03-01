March 02 2018
|
Adar, 15, 5778
|
U.S. approves possible sale of javelin missiles worth $47 mln to Ukraine

By REUTERS
March 1, 2018 23:55
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - The US State Department has approved the possible sale of Javelin missiles and launch units to Ukraine at an estimated cost of $47 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.



"The Javelin system will help Ukraine build its long-term defense capacity to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to meet its national defense requirements," the Pentagon said in a statement. It said the proposed sale would not alter the military balance in the region.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since 2014 in a conflict that pits Ukrainian forces against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.


