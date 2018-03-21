March 21 2018
Nisan, 5, 5778
U.S. arrests Iranian over alleged $115 mln sanctions evasion scheme

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 00:02
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An Iranian national has been arrested on US charges that he participated in a scheme to evade US sanctions and funnel more than $115 million paid under a Venezuelan construction contract through the US financial system, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, 38, was arrested on Monday and charged in a six-count indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan for his role in a scheme to evade US economic sanctions against Iran, prosecutors said.


