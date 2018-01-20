January 20 2018
U.S.-backed Syrian force will have to respond if Turkey attacks, they say

By REUTERS
January 20, 2018 16:19




BEIRUT - The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces accused Turkey on Saturday of using cross-border shelling as a false pretext to launch an offensive in Syria.

The SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias fighting Islamic State, said it would have no choice but to defend itself if attacked. The Kurdish-led SDF controls swathes of north and east Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday a military operation in Syria's Kurdish-held Afrin region had begun.


