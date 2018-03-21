U.S. cannot predict if will get Iran nuclear accord with Europeans





WASHINGTON - The United States has had constructive talks about the Iran nuclear deal with Britain, France and Germany but cannot predict if they will succeed and is making contingency plans should they fail, the lead US negotiator said on Wednesday.

The United States had a bilateral meeting with Iran apart from last week's talks on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to demand the release of US citizens held by the Iranian government, Brian Hook, the State Department director of policy planning, also told reporters in a conference call.