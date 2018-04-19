April 20 2018
|
Iyar, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

U.S. has 'concerns' about Turkey holding fair vote under state of emergency

By REUTERS
April 19, 2018 23:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The United States said on Thursday it had concerns about Turkey's ability to hold free and fair elections given the ongoing state of emergency, a day after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for a snap vote on June 24.

"During a state of emergency, it would be difficult to hold a completely free, fair and transparent election in a manner that's consistent with ... Turkish law and also Turkey's international obligations," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing, noting Turkey has been under a state of emergency for nearly two years following a July 2016 coup bid.

"We have concerns about their ability to hold it during this type of state of emergency," Nauert said.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 19, 2018
Four Saudi security forces killed by gunmen in southern province

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    18 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 23
    Jerusalem
    16 - 22
    Haifa
  • 20 - 36
    Elat
    18 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut