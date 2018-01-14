April 18 2018
Iyar, 3, 5778
US-led coalition helps build new Syrian force, angering Turkey

By REUTERS
January 14, 2018 16:40
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT/ISTANBUL - The US-led coalition is working with its Syrian militia allies to set up a border force of 30,000 personnel, the coalition said on Sunday, a move that has added to Turkish anger over US support for Kurdish-dominated forces in Syria.

A senior Turkish official told Reuters the US training of the new "Border Security Force" is the reason that the US charge d'affaires was summoned in Ankara on Wednesday. The official did not elaborate.

In an email to Reuters, the coalition's Public Affairs Office confirmed details of the new force reported by The Defense Post. It will fall under the command of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which has fought Islamic State in Syria with help from the US-led coalition.


