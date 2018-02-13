February 13 2018
|
Shevat, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

US national intel director says it's 'decision time' on North Korea

By REUTERS
February 13, 2018 17:45




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The US director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, said on Tuesday time is running out for the United States to act on the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear programs.

"Decision time is becoming ever closer in terms of how we respond to this," Coats said during a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. "Our goal is a peaceful settlement. We are using maximum pressure on North Korea in various ways."

Coats said earlier the United States expects additional missile tests from North Korea this year.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 13, 2018
Mozes and Milchan recomended to be indicited by police

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 12
    Jerusalem
    10 - 15
    Haifa
  • 13 - 21
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut