U.S. urges Turkey to exercise restraint in Syria's Afrin region

WASHINGTON - The White House on Monday urged Turkey to exercise restraint after Turkish forces launched a military campaign in Syria's Afrin region, warning that the campaign risked exacerbating a humanitarian crisis and disrupting what had been a stable area.



"We urge Turkey to exercise restraint in its military actions and rhetoric, ensure that its operations are limited in scope and duration, ensure humanitarian aid continues and avoid civilian casualties," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a briefing.



