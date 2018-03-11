U.S. warns 'unwise' for Syria to use weaponized gas, slams Russia

MUSCAT- US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Syria on Sunday it would be "very unwise" for government forces to use weaponized gas, as he cited unconfirmed reports of chlorine attacks in eastern Ghouta and slammed Russian support for Damascus.



"It would be very unwise for them to use weaponized gas. And I think President Trump made that very clear early in his administration," Mattis told reporters before landing in Oman, referring to an April 2017 strike on a Syrian airbase over a sarin gas attack.



