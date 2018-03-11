March 11 2018
|
Adar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

U.S. warns 'unwise' for Syria to use weaponized gas, slams Russia

By REUTERS
March 11, 2018 13:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MUSCAT- US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis warned Syria on Sunday it would be "very unwise" for government forces to use weaponized gas, as he cited unconfirmed reports of chlorine attacks in eastern Ghouta and slammed Russian support for Damascus.

"It would be very unwise for them to use weaponized gas. And I think President Trump made that very clear early in his administration," Mattis told reporters before landing in Oman, referring to an April 2017 strike on a Syrian airbase over a sarin gas attack.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 11, 2018
At least 44 militants killed in clash with Philippine troops

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 17
    Jerusalem
    12 - 19
    Haifa
  • 15 - 25
    Elat
    12 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut