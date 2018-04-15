U.S.'s Haley rules out one-on-one talks with Syria's Assad

WASHINGTON - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Sunday that the United States will not have any one-on-one talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad.



In an interview with CBS's Face the Nation, Haley said Syria had so far refused to take part in multilateral negotiations as part of a political process facilitated by the United Nations, adding that Russia should "deliver" Syria to the negotiating table.



But she said Syria was not "worthy" of direct talks with Washington: "We are not going to have any one-on-one talks with Assad."



Share on facebook Share on twitter