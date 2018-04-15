April 15 2018
Nisan, 30, 5778
U.S.'s Haley rules out one-on-one talks with Syria's Assad

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 18:16
WASHINGTON - The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said Sunday that the United States will not have any one-on-one talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

In an interview with CBS's Face the Nation, Haley said Syria had so far refused to take part in multilateral negotiations as part of a political process facilitated by the United Nations, adding that Russia should "deliver" Syria to the negotiating table.

But she said Syria was not "worthy" of direct talks with Washington: "We are not going to have any one-on-one talks with Assad."


