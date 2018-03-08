Ultra-Orthodox block Jerusalem streets in protest of draft law

Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) members of the Jerusalem Faction blocked streets across Jerusalem on Thursday in protest of a proposed draft law, which would exempt Haredim from mandatory conscription in the IDF.



Police confirmed they dispatched units to the scene.



The Jerusalem Faction announced on Wednesday night that it will be staging its first demonstration since Shmuel Auerbach’s death last month, following the arrest of a yeshiva student associated with the group for failing to cooperate with the IDF to obtain his military service exemption.



The proposed law has sparked a coalition crisis in Knesset.



Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.



