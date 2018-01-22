January 22 2018
|
Shevat, 6, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

United States concerned by "Turkish incident" in northern Syria

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018 15:16




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - The United States is concerned about the Turkish incident in northern Syria and is asking both sides to show restraint, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday, according to a pool report.

Turkey shelled targets in northern Syria on Monday and said it would swiftly crush the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters who control the Afrin region, amid growing international concern over its three-day-old military operation.

"We are concerned about the Turkish incident in Northern Syria", Tillerson said while on a trip to London, according to a pool report supplied to Reuters.

"We recognize and fully appreciate Turkey's legitimate right to protect its own citizens from terrorist elements", he said.

Tillerson said he is asking that both sides show restraint and minimize civilian casualties, and that the U.S. is aiming to "see what we can do to work together to address turkey’s legitimate security concerns".


Related Content

Breaking news
January 22, 2018
U.S. requiring enhanced cargo screening from Middle Eastern airports

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 23
    Elat
    12 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut