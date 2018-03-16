March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
Vanessa Trump files for divorce against husband Donald Jr.

By
March 16, 2018 12:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce against her husband Donald Trump Jr. late Thursday night, according to Page Six.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, they emphasized their respect for each other and their families and asked for privacy. The couple has been married for 12 years and have 5 children together.

Since Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding and it is probable that the couple has a prenuptial agreement, it is unlikely that there will be any fight over custody or their assets.


