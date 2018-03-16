Vanessa Trump files for divorce against husband Donald Jr.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce against her husband Donald Trump Jr. late Thursday night, according to Page Six.



In a joint statement on Wednesday, they emphasized their respect for each other and their families and asked for privacy. The couple has been married for 12 years and have 5 children together.



Since Vanessa filed for an uncontested proceeding and it is probable that the couple has a prenuptial agreement, it is unlikely that there will be any fight over custody or their assets.



