January 23 2018
|
Shevat, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Weah sworn in as Liberia president, vows to end corruption

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018 20:10




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

George Weah, the former international soccer star who won the presidency of Liberia in December, promised a crackdown on endemic corruption as he was sworn in on Monday (January 22).

Weah, 51, said he had been given an "overwhelming" mandate to end corruption in Liberia and said he wanted to narrow the gap between the rich and poor.



Growing up in the slums of Monrovia to become one of Africa's greatest footballers, Weah played for top-flight European teams including AC Milan and Paris St Germain.



He succeeds Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia and Africa's first female elected head of state, who took power 12 years ago. She is credited with shoring up peace after a bloody civil conflict, but criticized for failing to tackle elite graft or do much to lift Liberians out of poverty.



Founded by freed American slaves, Liberia is Africa's oldest modern republic. But it has been plagued by years of unrest and bloodshed, including two civil wars in the 1980s and 90s that were notorious for their brutality and use of child soldiers.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 23, 2018
Neil Diamond diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, plans to retire

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 12
    Jerusalem
    11 - 15
    Haifa
  • 12 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut