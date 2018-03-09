March 09 2018
Adar, 22, 5778
White House confirms Trump will accept invitation to meet North Korea's Kim

By REUTERS
March 9, 2018 02:45
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will accept an invitation to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Thursday.

"President Trump greatly appreciates the nice words of the South Korean delegation and President Moon. He will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined. We look forward to the denuclearization of North Korea. In the meantime, all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain," she said in a statement.


