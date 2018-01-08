PM Netanyahu's son: My dad arranged $20 billion windfall for your dad

"My dad arranged for your dad a $20 billion windfall and you can’t spot me NIS 400?’’



These words, spoken by Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were recorded in 2015 as the younger Netanyahu was visiting a strip club with Ori Maimon, who is the son of natural gas tycoon Kobi Maimon.



The recording was published by Channel 2 news reporter Gai Peleg on Monday.



The young Netanyahu is not an elected official nor is he employed by the state of Israel in any capacity yet he resides with his parents in the official residency of the Prime Minister of Israel, something no other Israeli leader allowed for their adult children.



A fuller version of the recording is expected to be aired by Channel 2 this Monday evening despite protests from the PM’s Office.



This is an ongoing story



