January 17 2018
|
Shevat, 1, 5778
|
Former Trump aide Bannon refuses to comply with House subpoena

By REUTERS
January 17, 2018 05:10




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon declined on Tuesday to comply with a subpoena ordering him to answer questions from a House intelligence panel about his time at the White House as part of its investigation into allegations of Russian interference in the US election.

After Bannon initially refused to answer questions about the matter, Devin Nunes, the committee's Republican chairman, authorized a subpoena during the meeting to press Bannon to respond.

Even then, Bannon refused to answer questions, Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the committee, told reporters.

Separately, the New York Times reported that Bannon had been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before a grand jury in a probe of alleged ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, on Tuesday.


By JPOST.COM STAFF

