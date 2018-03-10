Christian News

Arab Israeli Conflict
By RACHEL COHEN
By BENJAMIN GLATT
By REUTERS
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Jerusalem Post Hebrew Bible gives you all the tools to read correctly and, in addition, you receive a free trial lesson.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
This would make Jews and Muslims "criminals," bishop says.
By GIL HOFFMAN
"The door of truth is in fact more open today than ever before, particularly in the US, the very wellspring of international policy-making on Israel."
Ability to successfully produce the well still in doubt.
Successful passage would make it 12th state to have anti-boycott law.
Vice President Mike Pence was supposed to address the issue during his recent trip to the Middle East, but he made few strides during his visit.
Improved visa process has been a boon for Israel.
Israel365 helps evangelicals fortify West Bank settlements.
Francis compared the use of fake news to the Bible story of the devil, who, disguised as a serpent, persuaded Eve to eat the fruit of the forbidden tree.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
On Friday, three IDF soldiers were wounded in a ramming attack in Qasr el Yahod. On Saturday, Christian pilgrims prayed there nevertheless.
VP must understand that changes in the region begin with human rights.
At a Brexit conference, experts give an outlook for 2018.
Palestinian worshipers face enormous amount of pressure
In response to New Year’s speech, Ambassador David reaffirms Jewish state’s position.
The Bible is playing out right before our eyes," author Bill Koenig said on a recent radio program.
Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt's large Christian minority in recent years.
Turning the other cheek isn't working in the face of Islamism.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Christian communities are increasingly worried about extremists who want to make the Jewish state one that is solely for Jews.
"We see Jesus in the children of the Middle East who continue to suffer because of growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians," the pope said in his address.
By NOA AMOUYAL
For Yael Eckstein, Vice President of International Fellowship of Christian and Jews, US recognition of Jerusalem marks an ever-growing bond between Evangelical Christians and Israel.
'65 nations not supporting anti-Jerusalem resolution is major change,' Sandell says.
"What the #MeToo movement shows is the public is now willing to assign blame. They are naming names and part of that is naming the legislators who are not willing to pass these laws."
"My plants are sacred to all religions," he said.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Tourism Ministry: Over 3.5 million tourists in 2017 – 500,000 more than previous year.
Some of the shop's designs date back to Crusader times.
In 2002, Law stepped down, having become a central figure in the worst crisis to hit the Roman Catholic Church in America.
