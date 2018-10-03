Seth J. Frantzman

Seth J. Frantzman was born in Maine. He received his Ph.D from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 2010 and was a research associate at the Rubin Center for Research in International Affairs at the Interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya. He is a Writing Fellow at the Middle East Forum and a founder of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis. Frantzman has conducted research and worked for the JDC, The Shalem Center, Aish Ha Torah, the Jerusalem Institute for Market Studies and as a Post-Doc at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. A frequent contributor to the Digest of Middle East Studies, he also lectured in American Culture at Al-Quds University. His current interests include regional security, Kurdistan, refugees, the history of the Holy Land, the Beduin and land laws. As a features writer and commentator on current affairs and politics he attempts to provide new views on old canards, hence his column's name, Terra Incognita. He is currently The Jerusalem Post's op-ed editor. He has covered the war on Islamic State in Iraq and reported from Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, west Africa and Eastern Europe.

