Bitcoin news


By MAX SCHINDLER
By DAVID ROSH PINA
By REUTERS
By BOB MASON/FXEMPIRE
By REUTERS
The shift in sentiment towards ICOs could incentivize more Israeli start-ups to enter the ICO market.
Buffett's comments come a day after JPMorgan & Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said he regrets calling bitcoin a fraud.
There have been public complaints that Israeli banks were making it difficult for some customers to transfer money from their accounts to buy bitcoin.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
These days, newspapers and websites are full of stories about cryptocurrencies, virtual currencies, and bitcoins. Confused? Here is a ‘guide for the perplexed.'
Bitcoin plunged by 30 percent to below $12,000 on Friday as investors dumped the cryptocurrency after its sharp rise to nearly $20,000.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The Bank of Israel has been examining the possibility of a state-sponsored currency for several months.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
Interest in cryptocurrencies has surged not just in Israel but around the world.
Bitcoin – a digital payment method – has taken off in the past few months.
By SAQIB IQBAL AHMED AND SWATI PANDEY/REUTERS
The one-month bitcoin contract opened trade at 6 pm (2300 GMT) at $15,460, dipped briefly and then rose to a high of $18,700.
By ABHINAV RAMNARAYAN/REUTERS
The latest fall has tempered an astronomical rise for the cryptocurrency in recent months - bitcoin was up almost 1,100 percent year-to-date on Wednesday.
By GERTRUDE CHAVEZ-DREYFUSS/REUTERS
At 0245 GMT, it hit a high of $10,069.12 on BitStamp and was up 2 percent on the day.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
A five-day program sponsored by various government agencies will immerse attendees in the world of the leading cryptocurrency.
Israeli companies on board with cryptocurrency technology that has helped revamp archaic banking systems.
By LEON HARRIS
Israel Tax Authority issued a draft tax circular on January 11 that details its position on the taxation of activity in virtual currencies such as bitcoins.
The rise of the Israeli Crypto Industry.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,UDI SHAHAM
Beny Steinmetz, also a political operative, lashed out at the "authoritarian" Israeli government in court on Monday.
By SHARON UDASIN
Israeli-American entrepreneur Galia Benartzi was speaking at TEDxWhiteCity about the potential of the first-ever "people’s money."
By NIV ELIS
On Sunday, the company announced that it would create a fintech innovation lab in association with The Floor, a fintech hub based at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
By AARON KATSMAN
By TERRANCE MINTNER
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
By AARON KATSMAN
By REUTERS
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
By GIDEON KOUTS / MAARIV
