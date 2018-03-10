Arab Israeli Conflict
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
By JTA
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By JTA, JPOST.COM STAFF
By SHOSHANA KRANISH,TAMARA ZIEVE
The boy had been at synagogue with his family when he was attacked while exiting the building.
By AMY SPIRO
Platform claims decision against yellow star profile picture was an error.
For non-religious Jews, he added, "the truth is subjective or whatever serves Israel's interests."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
There were 1,986 acts of antisemitism in the US last year.
By REUTERS
"It is not too late for concrete action, just as it is not too late for common human decency."
By DANIEL J. ROTH
The conspiracy theorists claim that the February 14 shooting incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was a “hoax” performed by “crisis actors.”
The comments are 'antithetical to our values,' says Human Rights Watch.
The FPO, which was founded by ex-Nazis in the 1950s, came third in last year's parliamentary election.
"You're a Nazi," CNN host Alisyn Camerota told Congressional candidate Arthur Jones.
Meanwhile, after another Premier League game on Sunday, footage of Liverpool fans saying antisemitic slurs at Tottenham Hotspur players surfaced.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"We hope that over 30 years of work and dedication of wonderful people, both in Poland and in Israel, will not be in vain."
“White supremacists are targeting college campuses like never before,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said.
The FPO, which says it abandoned Nazi ideology espoused by its founders in the 1950s, entered government last month as a junior partner of Sebastian Kurz's conservatives.
The incident marked the second time in less than a month that Jewish children were targeted and violently attacked.
This is the second annual CST report in a row that has found record levels of antisemitism in the country.
"The person was excluded from the provincial party leadership as well as the SPO."
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident Tuesday night.
By HERB KEINON
“I will never agree, that we as a nation, Poland as a nation, be slandered by untrue historical ‘truths’ and by absolutely false accusations," President Duda said.
"Indifference is a virus that is dangerously contagious in our time."
Russian President Vladimir Putin cited alleged antisemitism in justifying the invasion into Crimea, which he said was to protect ethnic minorities there during revolution.
Kobili Traore is accused of the murder of Parisian Jew Sarah Halimi in 2017, a crime to which he has confessed.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Murder suspect Samuel Woodward routinely referred to himself on social media and in chat logs as a 'National Socialist' and 'antisemitic.'
The president called on Udo Landbauer, a candidate with the Freedom Party, to step down from elections in light of his affiliation with a fraternity that espoused Nazi views.
Racist hate speech is illegal in Austria.
The Rhode Island-based man released an apology on Friday.
By REUTERS
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By ADAM RASGON
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
By GIDEON KOUTS / MAARIV
