Campaign Against Antisemitism to protest outside Labour headquarters

Two weeks after the landmark “enough is enough” protest against antisemitism allegations surrounding the Labour Party, the NGO Campaign Against Antisemitism called on Jews and non-Jews from across the UK to demand that Labour hold party leader Jeremy Corbyn accountable in a demonstration set to be held Sunday afternoon outside the Labour Party Head Office in London.



The protest comes just days after Board of Deputies of British Jews President Jonathan Arkush and Jewish Leadership Council Chair Jonathan Goldstein accepted Corbyn’s invitation to arrange a meeting.





Jpost's featured videos

The Board of Deputies and the JLC had asked the Campaign not to go ahead with the protest and Gideon Falter, Chairman of the Campaign Against Antisemitism, tweeted last week that his organization was considering whether to postpone the event. "The question is whether to keep the pressure up or pause to see how things develop," he tweeted, later deciding to go ahead with the demonstration.British Jews criticise Labour's Corbyn over antisemitism, March 27, 2018 (Reuters)Arkush told The Jerusalem Post that while the board does not think the protest is well timed "or the right course at the moment," it is not opposing it.The Campaign Against Antisemitism denounced Corbyn to the Labour Party in a disciplinary complaint submitted two weeks ago, but has charged that without any detailed investigation, new General Secretary of the party Jennie Formby issued an initial rejection of the complaint.The complaint accuses Corbyn of bringing his party into disrepute for dismissing antisemitism and flags his membership in several social media groups used as platforms for antisemitic posts.“The Jewish community demonstrated two weeks ago to say that enough is enough," Falter said in a statement released Sunday. "Since then, matters have deteriorated further and our disciplinary complaint against Jeremy Corbyn has been met with an initial rejection that is nothing more than a hurried whitewash designed to protect Mr. Corbyn without even the formality of an investigation. We cannot stand for this. This afternoon, Jews and non-Jews alike will converge from all over Britain to demonstrate at 2 p.m. outside Labour Head Office, demanding that Labour fulfills its duty to hold Mr. Corbyn to account, and we will of course appeal Ms. Formby’s predetermined decision."“We call for justice and justice is all that will do," he added. "Under Jeremy Corbyn, Labour has become a safe haven for racists. He is at home amongst them, having spent his political career seeking out and giving succor to Holocaust deniers, genocidal antisemitic terrorist groups and a litany of Jew-haters. Labour must lead by example and show that Jeremy Corbyn is bound by the same rules as Leader as he was as a backbencher, by investigating the disciplinary complaint we have filed against him for bringing the Party into disrepute.”