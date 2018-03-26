U.K. Jewish leaders to tell Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ‘enough is enough’

Leaders of Britain's Jewish community plan to hand-deliver a letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), decrying his "systematic failure to understand and deal with antisemitism."





The latest incident involved the revelation that Corbyn had, six years ago, supported a public mural which has been deemed antisemitic.







The mural, titled Freedom for Humanity, depicts a group of businessmen and bankers, some of them Jewish, counting money around a Monopoly-style board balanced on the backs of working class men.Cameron and Corbyn argue over anti-Semitism claims"Today, leaders of British Jewry tell Jeremy Corbyn that enough is enough," stated a letter issued by the umbrella organizations of British Jewry, the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council.Representatives of the groups planned to gather at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Parliament Square to address concerned members of the Jewish community before going to the PLP meeting."We have had enough of hearing that Jeremy Corbyn “opposes antisemitism”, whilst the mainstream majority of British Jews, and their concerns, are ignored by him and those he leads," the letter reads, slamming a "repeated institutional failure" to properly address Jewish concerns and to tackle antisemitism.It says that the Chakrabarti Report, which cleared the Labour party of institutional antisemitism, is the most glaring example of this."Jeremy Corbyn did not invent this form of politics, but he has had a lifetime within it, and now personifies its problems and dangers," the letter continues. "He issues empty statements about opposing antisemitism, but does nothing to understand or address it. We conclude that he cannot seriously contemplate antisemitism, because he is so ideologically fixed within a far left worldview that is instinctively hostile to mainstream Jewish communities."The letter attacked Corbyn's displays of friendship with terror groups Hezbollah and Hamas as well as other figures "with blatantly antisemitic views.""Again and again, Jeremy Corbyn has sided with antisemites rather than Jews,” the groups charge. “At best, this derives from the far left’s obsessive hatred of Zionism, Zionists and Israel. At worst, it suggests a conspiratorial worldview in which mainstream Jewish communities are believed to be a hostile entity, a class enemy."Lamenting that not a day passes without some sort of antisemitic slander bring uttered on a Labour Party platform, the groups demand that Corbyn take action and "demand that all this stops."The European Jewish Congress, an affiliate of the Board of Deputies, expressed its support of the British Jewish groups ahead of the rally.EJC President Dr. Moshe Kantor said: "It has been abundantly clear for too long that the Labour leadership under Jeremy Corbyn has at best a massive blind spot when it comes to antisemitism, and at worst openly encourages hatred and double-standards against Jews. Enough apologies, enough insipid justifications, enough excuses.""For too long antisemitism has been allowed to eat away at the values for which the Labour Party has historically stood for. Jeremy Corbyn has systematically failed to take a strong enough line on antisemitism, aligning himself with people and groups that hold openly antisemitic views and seek to spread their offensive messages throughout our society. When Jeremy Corbyn consistently refuses to acknowledge his party’s antisemitism problem, it becomes clear that antisemitism is not confined to the periphery of the party, but has poisoned its very core," he continued."If one group is singled out, there is no real equality. The time has come for decisive action to root out this poison and, in doing so, send a powerful message that antisemitism has no place in our society and that the Labour party can still be a party of choice for Britain’s Jewish community.”