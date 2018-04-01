British prime minister speaks out against antisemitism in Passover message

British Prime Minister Theresa May addressed the issue of ongoing antisemitism in Britain, in a holiday message she delivered to the Jewish community by video at the beginning of Passover.



"Of course, the Exodus from Egypt did not mark the end of antisemitic persecution," May said in her message, after saying that the holiday is an opportunity for British citizens to celebrate "the incredible and enduring contribution made by our Jewish community, in every corner of the country and in every walk of life."





"I wish you all a very happy and peaceful Pesach – chag kasher v’sameach." – PM @Theresa_May #Passover pic.twitter.com/1MePVjHijr — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 30, 2018

But, May said, “For millennia, the descendants of those Moses led to freedom have continued to face hatred, discrimination and violence. It’s a situation that continues to this day, including, I’m sad to say, here in Britain.”“It’s something I have consistently taken action to tackle, both through investing in security to protect our Jewish communities and through education, with the creation of a national Holocaust memorial to remind us all where hatred can lead if left unchecked,” she continued.The latest figures released by UK antisemitism watchdog the Community Security Trust found that the number of antisemitic hate incidents in the country reached a new high in 2017.Britain’s fight against antisemitism includes millions of pounds that go into protecting Jewish institutions and events every year, Holocaust education on the national school curriculum and a plan for a new national Holocaust memorial, which will stand next to the UK parliament and is expected to be completed by 2022.“The story of Passover teaches us that, while wrong may triumph for a time, the arc of history always bends to the righteous. So, at this special time of year, let us all pledge to stand up and make our voices heard in the face of antisemitism. After all, as Elie Wiesel said, ‘Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented,'" May concluded, before trying out some Hebrew to wish the Jewish community a happy and kosher Passover.May’s message comes at the end of a week in which outrage among the Jewish community and its supporters over antisemitic incidents in and surrounding the Labour Party bubbled to the surface, with over 2,000 people gathering outside the UK parliament to challenge Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s perceived failure to tackle the issue.Corbyn has extended an offer to the leaders of the Jewish community to meet, in response to which they set a list of precondition s for the Labour leader to prove his commitment to the cause via concrete steps.