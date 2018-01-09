Far-right French mayor bans 'anti-Republican' pork-free school meals

The far-right mayor of a southern France town is to ban pork-free school meals from Monday, describing them as "anti-Republican" and contrary to French state secularism.



The change is likely to affect approximately 150 students, primarily Muslim, in the town's six schools, constituting approximately 25% of students who rely on school meals every day."The substitute meals, anti-Republican meals, implemented by the [predecessor's] municipality will be removed in Beaucaire," wrote Sanchez in the municipality's newspaper.The mayor added, in an interview with the conservative French magazine Valeurs Actuelles, that pork will now be served every Monday in school canteens."Everyone has been informed and those who refuse to permit their children to eat [pork] can find another solution," said the mayor. "Religious imperatives have no place in an educational establishment.""I respect the motto 'liberty, equality, fraternity.' Equality in proposed menus, fraternity with our French farmers and particularly pig breeders who are particularly struggling at this time, and the liberty to go and eat elsewhere for those who are not satisfied," he added.France's minister for sexual equality, Marlene Schiappa, told BFM TV that Sanchez's decision was a "typical example of someone brandishing secularism as an anti-Muslim or anti-Jewish political weapon."The head of the Opposition in Beaucaire, Laure Cordelet, condemned the decision as an "attack on children's rights."The decision, said Cordelet, "stigmatizes the Maghreb community and in no way can be justified in the name of secularism."Parents angered by the mayor's decision will seek to make their opposition heard on Monday.A representative of the students' parents, Anne Moiroud, is organizing a "Republican picnic" to protest the mayor's directive."The idea is that we, the parents, whether Muslim or not, will not send our children to the school cafeteria on Mondays because that is the day that pork is being served. Instead, we will all eat together at the town hall," Moiroud said.In August 2017, a Dijon court overturned a Burgundy authority's 2015 decision to cease providing pork-free alternatives in local schools. The judge stated that the right-wing Chalon-sur-Saône authority's decision was "not in keeping with the spirit of the international convention on the rights of children.”