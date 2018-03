Eytan Halon

Eytan Halon is a Breaking News Editor at The Jerusalem Post. Halon has an LLB in Law with French from the University of Birmingham, UK and a Certificate in French Law from the University of Bordeaux, France. He has served as a combat medic in the IDF and formerly interned at the Jerusalem Institute of Justice and the Permanent Mission of Israel to the United Nations. Originally from Manchester, UK, he now lives in Tel Aviv.