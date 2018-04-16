Hundreds of locals march through the Polish birthplace of Ben Gurion

Several hundred residents of the birthplace of Israel's first prime minister David Ben Gurion, marched through the small town of Plonsk on Sunday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Israel’s independence.



Locals, including children and teenagers, participated in the procession and the official ceremony that followed. The procession included a marching band, and participants waved Polish and Israeli flags.





The event, which was organized by Limmud FSU (former Soviet Union), the March of the Living, and the Municipality of Plonsk, was attended by the Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich, Israel’s ambassador to Poland Anna Azari and was led by the Mayor of Plonsk Andrzej Pietrasik.The marchers passed several of the way stations of Ben Gurion’s early life. These included a square named after him, where the house he was born in in 1886 was located; and the home of his uncle in which he lived for most of his childhood before immigrating to Israel in 1906.During the ceremony the youngsters, donning traditional costumes, performed dances to music including Israeli tunes such as Hava Nagila, and participants joined in Israeli folk dancing. Speeches were delivered by local and Israeli dignitaries including Schudrich, Azari, Chaim Chesler, founder of Limmud FSU, the deputy chair of March of the Living, Aharon Tamir and the town’s priest, Rev. Edmond Makovsky.Rabbi Michael Schudrich said: “Today in this moving ceremony in Plonsk, we have witnessed the true Poland, and the reverse side of the true relations between Poland and Israel,” said, with reference to the strained ties between the two countries over Warsaw’s “Holocaust law.”“A quiet and dignified procession, its face turned toward peace and brotherhood, with no counter demonstrations and without strain and tension,” Schudrich continued. “It is not at all clear that such an event could have taken place today in Paris, Stockholm or London.”Schudrich added: “What we have seen in this ceremony today is the Poland with whom we need to work together and to nurture the relationship. It is true that there are some problems, but there are also solutions – today’s event is part of the solution.”"I think it's very natural to have a celebration of the 70th anniversary in the town where Ben Gurion was born. I think the fact that we did it together with the Polish inhabitants of this town was very nice and it's a nice star to the celebrations," said Azari.Chesler remarked: "This was really a very joyful day when all the city came with the mayor, the Israeli ambassador with the chief rabbi, with the chief priest, with the president of march of the living, and Limmud FSU participants... we were in Auschwitz where was the destruction and here is where the hope is."