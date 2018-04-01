Jeremy Corbyn deletes personal Facebook page amid antisemitism crisis

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has deleted his personal Facebook account on the heels of backlash over his handling of antisemitism in his party, British media reported Sunday.



While his official page still exists, a link to what was apparently his personal page produces the message “sorry, this content isn’t available right now.”





Jpost's featured videos

Corbyn has been criticized for his membership in at least five Facebook groups, which post antisemitic content.One group, Palestine Live, contained posts denying the Holocaust as well as conspiracy theories about Israeli involvement in 9/11 and the Rothschild family, among other topics. Corbyn left the group in 2015, but his party recently suspended several of its members who were active in the group.Two other groups of which Corbyn was a member include “Jeremy Corbyn Leads Us to VICTORY” and “Labour for Democratic Socialism” were also flagged for conspiracy theories about the Rothschilds and Holocaust denial.Corbyn has denied any knowledge of the offending posts.The Sunday Times reported this week that twelve senior staff working for Corbyn and the shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, are members of Facebook groups containing antisemitic and violent comments, including praise for Adolf Hitler.“The most comprehensive investigation conducted into 20 of the biggest pro-Corbyn Facebook groups – numbering 400,000 members – found routine attacks on Jewish people, including Holocaust denial,” the Times said of a dossier it compiled over two months with the help of whistleblowers.Last week, tensions with the Jewish community and its supporters came to a head after MP Luciana Berger drew attention to a Facebook comment made by Corbyn six years ago in support of a public mural that has been deemed antisemitic.Corbyn expressed regret over his remark, saying that he had not looked closely enough at the mural.Unsatisfied by his explanation, some two thousands protesters, including UK Jewry and their supporters, demonstrated in Parliament Square last Monday night under the banner “enough is enough .”In his Passover message on Friday, Corbyn spoke about rising antisemitism around the world, before saying: “When you see it in other countries, in other political movements, it is something harder to see it when it is closer to home.”“We in the Labour movement will never be complacent about antisemitism. We all need to do better,” he continued. “I am committed to ensuring the Labour Party is a welcoming and secure place for Jewish people.”