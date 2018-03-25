Poland marks National Remembrance Day for Poles who Saved Jews

In open letter, Polish Jews say they don't feel safe in Poland

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits the Ulma Family Museum of Poles Who Saved Jews during WWII in Markowa, Poland February 2, 2018. (photo credit: JUSTYNA PAWLAK / REUTERS)

Poland on Saturday marked its first-ever National Remembrance Day for Poles Who Saved Jews during World War II.



The new national holiday was an initiative of Polish President Andrzej Duda. Earlier this month, the Polish Senate approved a resolution making March 24 the official date.





March 24 was chosen because it is the date when, in 1944, Nazis murdered the Ulma family - Józef, Wiktoria, and their six children - in Markowa in southeastern Poland, for hiding Jews. The Jews they were hiding were also killed that day.In 1995, Yad Vashem posthumously bestowed the titles of Righteous Among the Nations upon Józef and Wiktoria Ulma, presenting their medals to Józef's surviving brother Władysław Ulma.Israelis condemn Polish law that bans using the phrase "Polish death camps"On March 17, 2016, the Museum of Poles Rescuing Jews was opened in Markowa. The main remembrance day events on Saturday were held in Markowa, but additional events on various kinds were held across the country, including film screenings and exhibitions.Over 6,000 Poles have been recognized by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations, more than any other nationality.The Polish parliament had been scheduled to discuss the proposal of the new remembrance day in February, but postponed it until March, citing bad timing in light of tensions between Poland and Israel over the new Holocaust law . The contentious legislation criminalizes suggestions of Polish complicity in Nazi crimes during the Holocaust.Holocaust survivors protest at the Polish embassy in Tel Aviv against a law prohibiting the mention of Poland's involvement in the Holocaust, February 8, 2018. (Avshalom Sassoni)58 senators voted in favor of the national remembrance day, including 51 from the ruling Law and Justice party. Fourteen senators voted against the it, including 13 from the center-right Civic Platform party. Three abstained from the vote.